Jane's Addiction founding bassist Eric Avery rejoins the band after 12 years

Eric Avery has rejoined alt-rock powerhouse Jane’s Addiction after 12 years away from the band.

After speculation ensued following a post published on the band’s social media last week – showing Avery playing bass while frontman Perry Farrell sings in the background – Avery has confirmed the news in a new post on his own Instagram profile.

“Today marks the end of our current sessions,” he writes, tagging Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro and drummer Stephen Perkins.

“Four promising new song ideas. Big thanks to you all for all the kind words of support. It leaves me feeling inspired, honestly. It produces the best kind of pressure, your passion leaves me determined to do all I can for Jane’s Addiction.”

There are no snippets yet of the new material, as the original clip showing Avery and Farrell playing together features feedback as its audio backdrop.

Eric Avery has played intermittently with Jane’s Addiction since the band’s inception in 1985. After founding the group with Perry Farrell, Avery served a six-year stint until their hiatus in 1991, appearing on landmark albums Nothing’s Shocking (1988) and Ritual de lo Habitual (1990).

The band reunited for a brief tour in 1997, recruiting Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea in place of Avery.

Avery was again absent when the band reunited from 2001 until 2004, with both Martyn LeNoble and Chris Chaney serving stints on bass guitar during this time.

After another hiatus from 2004 until 2008, the band again reunited, this time with Avery assuming bass duties. He did, however, announce his exit from the band two years later in 2010.

The news that Avery is once again a member of the band effectively means the removal of Chris Chaney, who has covered low-end duties since 2010. Chaney no longer lists Jane’s Addiction in his Instagram bio.

Jane’s Addiction are set to embark on a North America arena tour from October with fellow alt-rock heavyweights The Smashing Pumpkins.

The trek – commencing October 2 – will make stops across the country Houston, Nashville, Boston, Chicago and more, before wrapping at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on November 19.

See The Smashing Pumpkins’ website (opens in new tab) for tickets and full list of dates.