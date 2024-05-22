Eric Clapton called it “the best-sounding acoustic guitar I’ve ever played” – now his personal Martin signature acoustic prototype is up for sale

By
published

One of only four acoustic guitar prototypes discovered so far, this Clapton-used model is expected to fetch $50,000 at auction

L-English musician Eric Clapton performing live on stage with his signature Martin 000-28EC acoustic guitar at the O2 Arena; Eric Clapton's 1995 Martin 000-28EC signature prototype
Eric Clapton performing live on stage with his signature Martin 000-28EC acoustic guitar at the O2 Arena on the left, with the guitar's prototype on the right (Image credit: L-Classic Rock Magazine/Getty Images; R-Gardiner Houlgate)

One of Eric Clapton's 1995 Martin 000-28EC signature acoustic guitars has been put up for auction. The guitar is one of only four prototypes produced, with only one prototype sent to Clapton to try it out.

According to Martin Guitar's records, this 1995 prototype was built following the instant success of their earlier, pricier, and very limited-edition 000-42EC. While it's tonally identical to the 000-42EC, the 000-28EC model underwent some cosmetic changes. 

Image 1 of 4
Eric Clapton's 1995 Martin 000-28EC signature acoustic guitar prototype
(Image credit: Gardiner Houlgate PR)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.