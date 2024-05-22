Eric Clapton called it “the best-sounding acoustic guitar I’ve ever played” – now his personal Martin signature acoustic prototype is up for sale

Eric Clapton performing live on stage with his signature Martin 000-28EC acoustic guitar at the O2 Arena on the left, with the guitar's prototype on the right

One of Eric Clapton's 1995 Martin 000-28EC signature acoustic guitars has been put up for auction. The guitar is one of only four prototypes produced, with only one prototype sent to Clapton to try it out.

According to Martin Guitar's records, this 1995 prototype was built following the instant success of their earlier, pricier, and very limited-edition 000-42EC. While it's tonally identical to the 000-42EC, the 000-28EC model underwent some cosmetic changes.

This prototype, in particular, features hand-selected East Indian rosewood back and sides with a central back stripe, a mahogany neck with vintage-style volute, an ebony fingerboard with abalone cut diamonds, and Martin-branded Grover Sta-tite tuners. It also comes with the original hard case, plus two 1998 Eric Clapton Lexus US tour picks.

Despite not having any of the 000-42EC model's lavish trimmings, Clapton still lauded it as one of the best he's ever played.

“We sent one of the prototypes to Eric in England, and he sent me these exact words back through Lee [Dickson, Eric’s guitar tech]: ‘Don’t get me wrong. I love my 000-42EC Martins. The craftsmanship and detail are superb. But this new 000-28EC model is the best sounding acoustic guitar I’ve ever played,’” recalled Martin Guitar's Dick Boak in the 2003 Martin Guitar Masterpieces Book.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Gardiner Houlgate PR) Eric Clapton's 1995 Martin 000-28EC signature acoustic guitar prototype (Image credit: Gardiner Houlgate PR) Eric Clapton's 1995 Martin 000-28EC signature acoustic guitar prototype (Image credit: Gardiner Houlgate PR) Eric Clapton's 1995 Martin 000-28EC signature acoustic guitar prototype (Image credit: Gardiner Houlgate PR)

“We took the 000-28EC to the Nashville NAMM Show in July of 1996 and returned home with a slew of orders. Eric had added the 000-28EC to his cache of performance guitars and he continued to be surprised at how a lower-cost instrument could stand up to the top-of-the-line guitars.”

Although there is no photographic evidence, auction firm Gardiner Houlgate suggests that the substantial scratch marks indicate that Clapton may have also played it on stage.

According to the firm, “The nature and position of the buckle scratches point to the distinct likelihood of that being the case. Sitting in the comfort of living room or studio with any guitar, new or aging, would never create marking to this extent.”

The guitar is expected to fetch between £20,000 ($25,404) and £40,000 ($50,809) at auction. Two models from the same production run sold for $31,250 in 2008 and £27,500 ($34,956) in 2011.

In addition to the Eric Clapton-used prototype 000-28EC acoustic guitar, the auction, which is taking place on June 11, will also feature Ian Bairnson's Wuthering Heights Les Paul, a collection of Bernie Marsden's guitars, two of Gary Moore's Les Pauls and two of Fleetwood Mac guitarist Peter Green's guitars.

For more information about the auction, head to Gardiner Houlgate.