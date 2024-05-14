“A one-of-a-kind collectible of immense cultural significance”: Eric Clapton was moved to tears when he sold the Martin 000-28 he used to write Wonderful Tonight – now it’s headed to auction again

A Martin acoustic guitar that formerly belonged to Eric Clapton and was famously used to write Wonderful Tonight is going up for auction at Bonham’s London on June 12.

The 1974 Martin 000-28 was previously sold at auction by Clapton in 1999 to raise money for his Crossroads Center charity and has remained with the current owner since that point.

It is sometimes refered to as the ‘Rodeo man’ acoustic due to a sticker on the side that proclaims “She's in Love with a Rodeo Man” – a reference to the Don Williams recording that was released the same year the guitar was made.

(Image credit: Bonhams)

Another intriguing feature of the Martin guitar is its modified bridge, which has two inlays (either side of the saddles) and utilizes an unusual three-piece saddle – though it’s not known who carried out the work.

Finally, additional character is provided by the small burn marks that adorn the headstock area – a consequence of Clapton’s habit of using the strings to hold his cigarette.

The instrument was one of Clapton’s favorites around the period he was writing and recording 1977 album Slowhand. Most notably, the song Wonderful Tonight, which was penned about the guitarist’s partner and muse Pattie Boyd (also the inspiration for his Derek and the Dominoes classic Layla).

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Bonhams) (Image credit: Bonhams) (Image credit: Bonhams)

As Bonhams notes in the listing, the instrument was one of the more meaningful in Clapton’s collection and the initial sale reportedly moved the guitar icon to tears.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“During the auction,” recalled Clapton, “the guys were all around me, and I felt myself starting to cry.”

In 1999, the instrument carried a pre-sale estimate of $12,000 - $18,000, but eventually sold for $155,000 (adjusting for inflation that would be approximately $290,000 in today’s money).

As such, should it fetch its new auction estimate of approximately $376,000 to $500,000 (£300,000 to £400,000), it would represent a significant but not astronomical gain in value.

(Image credit: Bonhams)

“This guitar is a one-of-a-kind collectible of immense cultural significance,” observes Claire Tole-Moir, Head of Bonhams Popular Culture department.

“Written in 1976 by Clapton while waiting for his then-girlfriend (and future wife) Pattie Boyd to get ready for a night out, the song Wonderful Tonight is an ageless anthem. With intergenerational appeal, the song’s popularity has grown since its release four decades ago, with more than 450 million streams on Spotify, 490 million views across YouTube, and billions of plays on terrestrial radio.”

Will it be enough to make it into the list of the most expensive guitars sold at auction? Well, since the Knopfler sale, we’ve given up second-guessing auction prices, so let’s hold until June 12 to find out.

For more information on the sale, head to Bonhams.