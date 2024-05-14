“A one-of-a-kind collectible of immense cultural significance”: Eric Clapton was moved to tears when he sold the Martin 000-28 he used to write Wonderful Tonight – now it’s headed to auction again

The acoustic guitar was used to pen one of Clapton’s most popular tracks – and has a few distinguishing characteristics…

Eric Clapton playing his 1974 Martin 000-28 acoustic guitar onstage in 1977 at the Hammersmith Odeon, London
(Image credit: Ian Dickson / Redferns / Getty Images)

A Martin acoustic guitar that formerly belonged to Eric Clapton and was famously used to write Wonderful Tonight is going up for auction at Bonham’s London on June 12. 

The 1974 Martin 000-28 was previously sold at auction by Clapton in 1999 to raise money for his Crossroads Center charity and has remained with the current owner since that point. 

Eric Clapton's 1974 Martin 000-28 Wonderful Tonight acoustic guitar
(Image credit: Bonhams)

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

