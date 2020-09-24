Eric Clapton's 2019 Crossroads Guitar Festival set for release in a range of physical formats

Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival reached its fifth edition last year after a six-year hiatus, and featured a host of high-caliber players including John Mayer, Jeff Beck, Gary Clark Jr., James Bay, Peter Frampton and Buddy Guy, to name a mere few.
Staged at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, the two-day charity concert helped raise funds for the Crossroads Centre in Antigua, the chemical dependency treatment and education facility that Clapton helped found in 1998.
Now, Clapton is set to make four hours worth of highlights from the festival available for purchase in multiple physical audio and video formats including 3CD, 6LP, 2DVD and Blu-ray.
For a taste of what's on offer, you can watch The Marcus King Band's performance of Goodbye Carolina at the festival below.
Over the course of the event, Clapton shared the stage with various artists to perform some of his best-known songs including Layla with John Mayer, and acoustic versions of Wonderful Tonight and Lay Down Sally with Andy Fairweather Low. He also paid tribute to Beatles great George Harrison with his own rendition of While My Guitar Gently Weeps.
Other highlights include a cover of The Stooges' I Wanna Be Your Dog by Doyle Bramhall II, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Jim Keltner and actor Bill Murray (who was incidentally the festival’s M.C.), Buddy Guy and Johnny Lang's performance of Guy's Cognac, and an ensemble performance of Prince's Purple Rain.
Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019 is available to preorder, ahead of its release on November 20. See below for the full track listing.
- Native Stepson – Sonny Landreth
- Wonderful Tonight – Eric Clapton & Andy Fairweather Low
- Lay Down Sally – Eric Clapton & Andy Fairweather Low
- Million Miles – Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’ & Alan Darby
- Son’s Gonna Rise – Citizen Cope with Gary Clark Jr.
- Lait / De Ushuaia A La Quiaca - Gustavo Santaolalla
- I Wanna Be Your Dog – Doyle Bramhall II with Tedeschi Trucks, Band
- That’s How Strong My Love Is – Doyle Bramhall II with Tedeschi Trucks Band
- Lift Off – Tom Misch
- Cognac – Buddy Guy & Jonny Lang
- Everything Is Broken – Sheryl Crow & Bonnie Raitt
- Every Day Is A Winding Road – Sheryl Crow with James Bay
- Retrato – Daniel Santiago & Pedro Martins
- B-Side – Kurt Rosenwinkel with Pedro Martins
- Baby, Please Come Home – Jimmie Vaughan with Bonnie Raitt
- How Long – The Marcus King Band
- Goodbye Carolina – The Marcus King Band
- While My Guitar Gently Weeps – Peter Frampton with Eric Clapton
- Space For The Papa – Jeff Beck
- Big Block – Jeff Beck
- Caroline, No – Jeff Beck
- Cut Em Loose – Robert Randolph
- Hold Back The River – James Bay
- When We Were On Fire – James Bay
- Mas y Mas – Los Lobos
- Am I Wrong? – Keb’ Mo’
- Slow Dancing In A Burning Room – John Mayer
- How Blue Can You Get? – Tedeschi Trucks Band
- Shame – Tedeschi Trucks Band
- Is Your Love Big Enough – Lianne La Havas
- I Say A Little Prayer – Lianne La Havas
- Feed The Babies – Gary Clark Jr.
- I Got My Eyes On You (Locked & Loaded) – Gary Clark Jr.
- Pearl Cadillac – Gary Clark Jr.
- Tonight The Bottle Let Me Down – Vince Gill with Albert Lee & Jerry Douglas
- Tulsa Time – Vince Gill with Albert Lee, Bradley Walker, Albert Lee & Jerry Douglas
- Drifting Too Far From The Shore – Bradley Walker with Vince Gill, Albert Lee & Jerry Douglas
- Badge – Eric Clapton
- Layla – Eric Clapton with John Mayer & Doyle Bramhall II
- Purple Rain – Eric Clapton & Ensemble
- High Time We Went – Eric Clapton & Ensemble
- Going Going Gone - Doyle Bramhall II with Tedeschi Trucks Band