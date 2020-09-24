Trending

Eric Clapton's 2019 Crossroads Guitar Festival set for release in a range of physical formats

The four hour-plus highlights collection features performances from John Mayer, Jeff Beck, Buddy Guy and many more

Eric Clapton
(Image credit: Crossroads Concerts LLC)

Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival reached its fifth edition last year after a six-year hiatus, and featured a host of high-caliber players including John Mayer, Jeff Beck, Gary Clark Jr., James Bay, Peter Frampton and Buddy Guy, to name a mere few.

Staged at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, the two-day charity concert helped raise funds for the Crossroads Centre in Antigua, the chemical dependency treatment and education facility that Clapton helped found in 1998.

Now, Clapton is set to make four hours worth of highlights from the festival available for purchase in multiple physical audio and video formats including 3CD, 6LP, 2DVD and Blu-ray.

James Bay

Marcus King

Peter Frampton

Jeff Beck

Buddy Guy

Bill Murray

For a taste of what's on offer, you can watch The Marcus King Band's performance of Goodbye Carolina at the festival below.

Over the course of the event, Clapton shared the stage with various artists to perform some of his best-known songs including Layla with John Mayer, and acoustic versions of Wonderful Tonight and Lay Down Sally with Andy Fairweather Low. He also paid tribute to Beatles great George Harrison with his own rendition of While My Guitar Gently Weeps.

Other highlights include a cover of The Stooges' I Wanna Be Your Dog by Doyle Bramhall II, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Jim Keltner and actor Bill Murray (who was incidentally the festival’s M.C.), Buddy Guy and Johnny Lang's performance of Guy's Cognac, and an ensemble performance of Prince's Purple Rain.

Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019 is available to preorder, ahead of its release on November 20. See below for the full track listing.

  1. Native Stepson – Sonny Landreth    
  2. Wonderful Tonight – Eric Clapton & Andy Fairweather Low
  3. Lay Down Sally – Eric Clapton & Andy Fairweather Low
  4. Million Miles – Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’ & Alan Darby
  5. Son’s Gonna Rise – Citizen Cope with Gary Clark Jr. 
  6. Lait / De Ushuaia A La Quiaca - Gustavo Santaolalla
  7. I Wanna Be Your Dog – Doyle Bramhall II with Tedeschi Trucks, Band
  8. That’s How Strong My Love Is – Doyle Bramhall II with Tedeschi Trucks Band
  9. Lift Off – Tom Misch
  10. Cognac – Buddy Guy & Jonny Lang
  11. Everything Is Broken – Sheryl Crow & Bonnie Raitt
  12. Every Day Is A Winding Road – Sheryl Crow with James Bay
  13. Retrato – Daniel Santiago & Pedro Martins
  14. B-Side – Kurt Rosenwinkel with Pedro Martins 
  15. Baby, Please Come Home – Jimmie Vaughan with Bonnie Raitt
  16. How Long – The Marcus King Band
  17. Goodbye Carolina – The Marcus King Band
  18. While My Guitar Gently Weeps – Peter Frampton with Eric Clapton
  19. Space For The Papa – Jeff Beck
  20. Big Block – Jeff Beck
  21. Caroline, No – Jeff Beck
  22. Cut Em Loose – Robert Randolph
  23. Hold Back The River – James Bay
  24. When We Were On Fire – James Bay
  25. Mas y Mas – Los Lobos
  26. Am I Wrong? – Keb’ Mo’
  27. Slow Dancing In A Burning Room – John Mayer
  28. How Blue Can You Get? – Tedeschi Trucks Band
  29. Shame – Tedeschi Trucks Band
  30. Is Your Love Big Enough – Lianne La Havas
  31. I Say A Little Prayer – Lianne La Havas
  32. Feed The Babies – Gary Clark Jr. 
  33. I Got My Eyes On You (Locked & Loaded) – Gary Clark Jr. 
  34. Pearl Cadillac – Gary Clark Jr. 
  35. Tonight The Bottle Let Me Down – Vince Gill with Albert Lee & Jerry Douglas
  36. Tulsa Time – Vince Gill with Albert Lee, Bradley Walker, Albert Lee & Jerry Douglas
  37. Drifting Too Far From The Shore – Bradley Walker with Vince Gill, Albert Lee & Jerry Douglas
  38. Badge – Eric Clapton
  39. Layla – Eric Clapton with John Mayer & Doyle Bramhall II
  40. Purple Rain – Eric Clapton & Ensemble
  41. High Time We Went – Eric Clapton & Ensemble
  42. Going Going Gone - Doyle Bramhall II with Tedeschi Trucks Band