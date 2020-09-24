Eric Clapton's 2019 Crossroads Guitar Festival set for release in a range of physical formats

Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival reached its fifth edition last year after a six-year hiatus, and featured a host of high-caliber players including John Mayer, Jeff Beck, Gary Clark Jr., James Bay, Peter Frampton and Buddy Guy, to name a mere few.

Staged at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, the two-day charity concert helped raise funds for the Crossroads Centre in Antigua, the chemical dependency treatment and education facility that Clapton helped found in 1998.

Now, Clapton is set to make four hours worth of highlights from the festival available for purchase in multiple physical audio and video formats including 3CD, 6LP, 2DVD and Blu-ray.

Image 1 of 6 James Bay at Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019 (Image credit: Crossroads Concerts LLC) Image 2 of 6 Marcus King at Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019 (Image credit: Crossroads Concerts LLC) Image 3 of 6 Peter Frampton at Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019 (Image credit: Crossroads Concerts LLC) Image 4 of 6 Jeff Beck at Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019 (Image credit: Crossroads Concerts LLC) Image 5 of 6 Buddy Guy at Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019 (Image credit: Crossroads Concerts LLC) Image 6 of 6 Actor Bill Murray at Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019 (Image credit: Crossroads Concerts LLC)

For a taste of what's on offer, you can watch The Marcus King Band's performance of Goodbye Carolina at the festival below.

Over the course of the event, Clapton shared the stage with various artists to perform some of his best-known songs including Layla with John Mayer, and acoustic versions of Wonderful Tonight and Lay Down Sally with Andy Fairweather Low. He also paid tribute to Beatles great George Harrison with his own rendition of While My Guitar Gently Weeps.

Other highlights include a cover of The Stooges' I Wanna Be Your Dog by Doyle Bramhall II, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Jim Keltner and actor Bill Murray (who was incidentally the festival’s M.C.), Buddy Guy and Johnny Lang's performance of Guy's Cognac, and an ensemble performance of Prince's Purple Rain.

Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2019 is available to preorder, ahead of its release on November 20. See below for the full track listing.