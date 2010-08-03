Eric Clapton's 'Crossroads Guitar Festival 2010' Coming To Blu-Ray And DVD

Often credited as being one of the all-time greatest guitarists and known amongst his peers as one of the all-time greatest collaborators, the ultimate Clapton collaboration took place earlier this year at the Crossroads Guitar Festival 2010 on June 26 at Chicago’s Toyota Park. For one day only, Clapton gathered the past, present and future of guitar music onto one stage for an all-day musical event in front of a crowd of over 27,000. The third Crossroads Guitar Festival was a sold out, 11-hour event with all profits benefiting The Crossroads Centre in Antigua, a treatment and education facility founded by Clapton for chemically dependent persons.

Rhino Entertainment captured every note from that blistering summer day in Chicago and will release over four hours in High Definition on Crossroads Guitar Festival 2010. Fans around the world will have a chance to experience many of the festival’s greatest moments including performances by Clapton, ZZ Top, Steve Winwood, B.B. King, Jeff Beck, Vince Gill, Sheryl Crow, Buddy Guy, John Mayer, Bill Murray and many others as well as behind-the-scenes footage and candid interviews with the performers. Crossroads Guitar Festival 2010 will be available November 9 at retail outlets, including www.rhino.com, for a suggested list price of $34.98 (2-Disc Blu-Ray) and $29.98 (2-Disc DVD). This marks the first ever release of a Crossroads Guitar Festival on Blu-Ray.

“The Crossroads Festival is the realization of a dream for me, to gather a group of amazingly talented musicians to perform on one stage,” said Clapton. “The Crossroads performers are all musicians I admire and respect.”