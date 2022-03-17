Eric Gales and Devon Allman to host two-night Albert King tribute concert with Gibson Gives

Eric Gales and Devon Allman have partnered with Gibson Gives for a two-night Albert King tribute concert, which will take place at the National Blues Museum in St. Louis, Missouri, on May 7 and 8.

The event will also serve as a benefit concert for the museum, with 100% of the proceeds going towards supporting its mission, music and education programs.

For both dates, Gales and Allman will hang up their electric guitars and dust off their acoustic guitars to perform a number of Albert King tracks, for what’s been described as “a pair of acoustic duo concerts in tribute to the late, great blues master”.

No doubt this setup will please Gales, who recently revealed that, despite establishing himself as one of the greatest electric guitar players on the planet, he actually prefers playing acoustic.

Accompanying the news is the announcement that Gales has also been appointed to the National Blues Museum board of directors, with the blues guitar icon saying he’s “honored and excited” by the move.

“I am so honored and excited to be brought on as a board member of the National Blues Museum,” he said. “This is going to be a great event to honor the legendary Albert King.”

Allman, who himself is a longstanding member of the museum’s board, commented, “I’m excited to have another active musician on the board and I know Eric will bring a lot to the table.

“We’ve been friends for years,” Allman added, “and I look forward to working with him side by side.”

Of Gales’ appointment, National Blues Museum Deputy Director Erin Simon said, “The National Blues Museum board members are a dedicated team of blues enthusiasts and community leaders committed to racial equity, inclusion, and accessibility.

"We are pleased to welcome the talent, expertise, and energy of Eric Gales into furthering our mission. The benefit concert is only the beginning of Devon Allman and Eric Gales' ambitions for the museum!"

Tickets for Eric Gales and Devon Allman’s Gibson Gives Albert King tribute concert will start from $139. VIP packages will be available to purchase from March 25.

For more information, head over to the National Blues Museum.