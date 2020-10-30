Eric Johnson, Mike Stern, Mark Lettieri and Stanley Jordan tear it up in epic 18-strong guitar jam for charity

We’ve seen plenty of quarantine rock and metal electric guitar collaborations over the past few months, but here’s a rather awesome and jazzy jam that’s certainly worth a few minutes of your time.

Lady A guitarist Slim Gambill has put together Twenty-Four on Six, a mashup of the Wes Montgomery classic 4 on 6 with Stevie Wonder’s I Wish, and he nabbed 18 killer guitarists to play alongside him on it.

Joining Gambill on the track are Eric Johnson, Snarky Puppy’s Mark Lettieri, Mike Stern, Stanley Jordan, Scott Henderson, Rival Sons’ Scott Holiday, Brandon "Taz" Niederauer, Jimmy Vivino, Paul Brown and the Brothers Osbourne’s John Osbourne, among others.

Alongside all the six-stringers is a backing band consisting of bassist Joe Ayoub, drummer Justin Glasco and keyboardists Latavius Mulzac and Kenneth Crouch, as well as a range of singers including American Idol’s Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young.

Gambill’s goal with the track is to raise money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Musicians Relief Fund, which you can donate to here.

Said Gambill, who’s also releasing a new album, LCD, on November 6, “Twenty-Four on Six was my way of making the best of a tough situation…about the only good thing to come out of the COVID lockdown is that all these great players were at home at the same time – which has never happened – and were all ready and willing to jump in and jam on this track!”

Added Johnson, “This project was a lot of fun for me and it happens to be a combo of two songs that I love! Honored to be a part of this music and for the cause it stands for.”

Twenty-Four on Six is also available for streaming and purchase. For more information, head to 24on6.com.

The full list of players on the track is below: