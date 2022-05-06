Eric Johnson shows multiple sides of his virtuosity on new singles, Sitting on Top of the World and Love Will Never Say Goodbye

Last month, electric guitar maestro Eric Johnson announced that he would be releasing not one, but two new albums this summer.

In tandem with the announcement of the twin LPs – which are titled The Book of Making and Yesterday Meets Today – Johnson released one single from each LP, Soundtrack Life and Yesterday Meets Today.

Now, Johnson's followed those tunes up with one more single from each album.

The Book of Making's Love Will Never Say Goodbye is classic Johnson, an inspirational, up-tempo pop number with immaculately executed, lightning-fast lead breaks that are smooth as the song's classy hooks.

Yesterday Meets Today's Sitting On Top Of The World, meanwhile, shows Johnson's bluesy side. Nice 'n' steady, Johnson's take on the blues standard is a widescreen display of his always-immaculate phrasing.

"Sitting On Top Of The World is a classic blues number that I’ve always loved," the guitarist said in a statement.

"Howlin’ Wolf had a great version of it as well as Cream on their record Wheels Of Fire. I tried to do a slightly different version of it myself but still pay respect to the original intention."

As for Love Will Never Say Goodbye, Johnson explains that it came from "a basic track that I had from years ago and decided to overdub guitars and background vocals and percussion on. It has a bit of a Motown feel to it which was a favorite era of music to me."

Both The Book of Making and Yesterday Meets Today feature nine tracks, and are set for a July 29 release via Blue Élan Records. You can check out their covers and respective track lists below.

To preorder the albums, visit Blue Élan.

Eric Johnson – The Book of Making:

Soundtrack Life Floating Through This World Love Will Never Say Goodbye Bigger Than My Life Just To Be With You To Be Alive Another One Like You My Faith In You A Thousand Miles

Eric Johnson – Yesterday Meets Today: