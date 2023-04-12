Rabea Massaad signs as Ernie Ball artist, and will help develop future electric guitar models

By Matt Owen
published

An as-yet-unannounced model based on the Sabre is already in the pipeline, and will mark the first step in the pair's new professional relationship after Massaad left Chapman last year

Rabea Massaad with Ernie Ball Music Man guitars
(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

Ernie Ball has announced Rabea Massaad will join its growing family of Ernie Ball and Ernie Ball Music Man artists, with the producer, guitarist and YouTube gear guru set to help the brand develop electric guitar models in the future.

Specifically, Massaad is currently at work with Ernie Ball Music Man to craft an all-new guitar template that is said to be based on the brand’s existing Sabre model. According to the company, the as-yet-unnamed guitar will “incorporate unique designs that are specifically engineered for Rabea’s playing style”.

No further information regarding the upcoming guitar has been announced, but it’s not the first time Ernie Ball has tapped a high-profile guitar star to help curate a new guitar after it joined forces with Tosin Abasi last year for the radical Kaizen model.

Massaad’s new professional relationship with Ernie Ball, though, looks to be far more thorough. Indeed, the Andertons alumni announced in December last year that he would be leaving Chapman Guitars after 10 years in order to “go out into the unknown and see what happens”.

As such, we imagine this upcoming Sabre-style guitar will be the first step in what will prove to be a powerful guitar partnership between Massaad and Ernie Ball Music Man.

Rabea Massaad with Ernie Ball Music Man guitars

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

Unsurprisingly, Massaad thinks the same: “To be a part of the Ernie Ball Music Man family is something I never thought I’d be able to say,” he said. “Being on the back of the pack alongside so many musicians I’ve looked up to since I started out and having a Music Man guitar with my name on it is truly a pinch myself feeling I don’t think will ever pass. 

“Thank you for welcoming me with open arms,” Massaad concluded. “I promise to make you guys proud.”

Echoing Massaad’s sentiments, Brian Ball said, “We are honored and thrilled to welcome Rabea Massaad to the Ernie Ball Music Man family of artists. As a world-renowned musician, his passion for music and innovative approach to guitar playing is a perfect match for our company's commitment to providing the best tools for artists to express themselves. 

“We are excited to collaborate with Rabea in developing new products and are looking forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”

