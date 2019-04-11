Ernie Ball Music Man Unveils New April Ball Family Reserve Collection

The StingRay Special 4H in Hades Black, St. Vincent HHH in Turquoise Crush, and StingRay 5HH in Giants Orange Quilt.

The Ernie Ball Music Man calls its Ball Family Reserve series "a celebration of the company's heritage in instrument craftsmanship." And truly, these rare pieces are a site to behold. Offered in limited production runs, the BFR collection allows Ernie Ball Music Man to present instruments to the public that were previously reserved for family and artists.

April's collection features the StingRay Special 4H in Hades Black, the St. Vincent HHH in Turquoise Crush and the StingRay 5HH in Giants Orange Quilt. You can find out more below.

StingRay Special 4H in Hades Black

This StingRay Special bass features a Rosewood fingerboard with ornate pearloid block inlays. Offering a beautifully roasted maple neck with black Ernie Ball Music Man tuning machines and a 22 fret neck with hand-fitted white binding. Limited to 81 pieces worldwide.

St. Vincent HHH in Turquoise Crush

The Ball Family Reserve St. Vincent HHH features a lightweight African Mahogany body in an exclusive Turquoise Crush sparkle finish. Offering a satin finished, figured maple neck with white pearl Schaller locking tuners. Featuring Rosewood fingerboard with peal block inlays and a headstock painted to match the body. Limited to 87 pieces worldwide.

StingRay 5HH in Giants Orange Quilt

This Ball Family Reserve StingRay 5 bass features a stunning figured 5A guilt maple top which is hand-stained with a translucent orange finish. Offering a beautifully figured roasted maple neck with black Schaller tuning machines, 9 volt preamp, and alnico pickups. The Rosewood fingerboard on this bass guitar features pearl block inlays and hand-fitted white binding. Limited to 91 pieces worldwide.

To find out more head over to music-man.com/bfr/april-2019.