Ernie Ball Music Man's Joe Dart Signature bass is a streamlined one-knob wonder

Ernie Ball Music Man has reintroduced the Joe Dart Signature bass following a limited run last year.

Designed in conjunction with the Vulfpeck bassist, the model features a Sterling-shaped lightweight ash body, and a figured maple neck and fingerboard with 22 stainless steel frets.

Other features include a single Music Man Custom wound Sterling Bass pickup with a ceramic magnet, parallel coils and no phantom coil, a five-bolt neck joint and Schaller BM tuners with tapered string posts.

The streamlined aesthetics include a velvet natural finish, one passive humbucker and just a single oversized volume knob for the bass' control set.

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

The Joe Dart Signature Bass is available for $1,999.

For more information, head to Ernie Ball.