Ernie Ball Offers Unsigned Artists the Chance to Play Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival

Ernie Ball has teamed up with Eric Clapton to give one unsigned artist the chance to perform live at the 2019 Crossroads Guitar Festival on the Ernie Ball Stage and win thousands of dollars in prizes.

The grand prize winner will perform live at the Crossroads Guitar Festival on the Crossroads Village Stage powered by Ernie Ball, tickets to the show, a year’s supply of Ernie Ball strings and accessories, a custom Ernie Ball Music Man guitar, a $500 Guitar Center gift card, a Marshall Ori50C guitar amplifier and an Ernie Ball endorsement deal.

"Eric Clapton has been playing Ernie Ball strings for over 50 years,” said Brian Ball of Ernie Ball. “He is a true guitar legend and longtime member of the Ernie Ball family. We’re thrilled that Ernie Ball and Eric are able to provide unsigned artists such an incredible experience to perform at one of the world’s great guitar festivals.

Registration is open now through August 16, 2019.

Head over to ernieball.com/play to learn more.