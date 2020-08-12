Ernie Ball updates Steve Lukather signature line with hot new custom pickups and finishes

Ernie Ball Music Man has unveiled fresh iterations of its Steve Lukather signature Luke III and Luke III Maple Top electric guitars, featuring all-new custom EBMM electronics and finishes.

The Luke III sports an alder body, while the Luke III Maple Top features a lightweight Okoume body with a figured maple top. Both guitars have a figured roasted maple neck and rosewood fingerboard.

(Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

The HH version of both models are loaded with newly-designed custom Ernie Ball Music Man high-output humbuckers, while the HSS versions are outfitted with the same bridge humbucker and joined by a pair of EBMM Cutlass single coils.

Other features include a 12dB boost push/push volume knob and five-way switch, as well as a floating Music Man vintage tremolo system and Schaller locking tuners.

Luke III Maple Top in Luscious Green Quilt (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

New finishes on the Luke III include Olive Pearl, Ocean Sparkle and Fuchsia Sparkle, while the Luke III Maple Top adds in Cherry Burst and Luscious Green flame and quilt offerings.

The new Luke III is available for $2,549, while the Luke III Maple Top is priced at $3,199 for the flame finishes and $3,399 for quilt.

For more information, head to Ernie Ball Music Man.