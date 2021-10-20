Ernie Ball unveils new, limited-edition "Super Bee" VPJR Tuner pedal

Upon its original unveiling in 2019, Ernie Ball's terrific VPJR Tuner pedal came in four finishes – gold, black, red and white. Now, the two-in-one volume/tuner pedal has been made available in a limited-edition, none-more-yellow "Super Bee" look.

Though this particular version of the pedal stands out with its unique bee-playing-a-St.-Vincent-signature-model graphic, it's the same VPJR at heart. There's the same high-def touchscreen display that allows users to cycle between three modes – volume and tuner, volume only, and tuner only.

The display – which automatically switches between tuner and volume modes depending on the signal level – is designed to handle both direct-sunlight and stage-light scenarios, while the pedal's case is made from aircraft-grade aluminum.

The tuner can be calibrated to a number of reference pitches via the touch screen, while the pedal's tension/sweep is regulated via a tough, PVC-coated braided Kevlar cord.

A discrete buffer circuit, and ¼-inch input/output and FX send/return jacks also come standard on the pedal.

The Ernie Ball VPJR “Super Bee” Tuner pedal is available now – in a limited run of 500 units – for $249.

For more info on the pedal, stop by Ernie Ball.