Trending

Ernie Ball unveils new, limited-edition "Super Bee" VPJR Tuner pedal

By

The innovative, two-in-one volume/tuner pedal can now be acquired in a none-more-yellow finish

Ernie Ball's new VPJR Tuner "Super Bee" pedal
(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

Upon its original unveiling in 2019, Ernie Ball's terrific VPJR Tuner pedal came in four finishes – gold, black, red and white. Now, the two-in-one volume/tuner pedal has been made available in a limited-edition, none-more-yellow "Super Bee" look.

Though this particular version of the pedal stands out with its unique bee-playing-a-St.-Vincent-signature-model graphic, it's the same VPJR at heart. There's the same high-def touchscreen display that allows users to cycle between three modes – volume and tuner, volume only, and tuner only.

The display – which automatically switches between tuner and volume modes depending on the signal level – is designed to handle both direct-sunlight and stage-light scenarios, while the pedal's case is made from aircraft-grade aluminum.

The tuner can be calibrated to a number of reference pitches via the touch screen, while the pedal's tension/sweep is regulated via a tough, PVC-coated braided Kevlar cord.

Image 1 of 2

Ernie Ball's new VPJR Tuner "Super Bee" pedal

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)
Image 2 of 2

Ernie Ball's new VPJR Tuner "Super Bee" pedal

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

A discrete buffer circuit, and ¼-inch input/output and FX send/return jacks also come standard on the pedal.

The Ernie Ball VPJR “Super Bee” Tuner pedal is available now – in a limited run of 500 units – for $249.

For more info on the pedal, stop by Ernie Ball.

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at guitarworld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.