Escape the Fate Announce North American Headlining Tour

Escape The Fate will kick off the new year with a North American headlining tour. “The Dead Masquerade” will begin January 20th in Tucson, AZ and run through March. Support will come from Alesana, Motionless in White, Get Scared and Drive A. The tour will mark the return of bassist Max Green, who entered rehab on November 12th. Special VIP pre-sale is up now at www.escapethefate.com and tickets go on sale Friday, November 19th at 10am PST.

