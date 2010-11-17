Escape the Fate Announce North American Headlining Tour

Escape The Fate will kick off the new year with a North American headlining tour. “The Dead Masquerade” will begin January 20th in Tucson, AZ and run through March. Support will come from Alesana, Motionless in White, Get Scared and Drive A. The tour will mark the return of bassist Max Green, who entered rehab on November 12th. Special VIP pre-sale is up now at www.escapethefate.com and tickets go on sale Friday, November 19th at 10am PST.
- 1/20 - Tucson, AZ @Rialto Theater
- 1/21 - Tempe, AZ @Marquee Theatre
- 1/22 - Albuquerque, NM @Sunshine Theater
- 1/24 - Dallas, TX @South Side Music Hall
- 1/25 - San Antonio, TX @White Rabbit
- 1/26 - Houston, TX @Warehouse Live
- 1/28 - Atlanta, GA @Masquerade
- 1/29 - Orlando, FL @Club Firestone
- 1/30 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @Revolution
- 2/1 - Charlotte, NC @Amos’ Southend
- 2/2 - Norfolk, VA @The Norva
- 2/3 - Baltimore, MD @Ram’s Head Live
- 2/4 - Philadelphia, PA @Trocadero
- 2/5 - Sayreville, NJ @Starland Ballroom
- 2/8 - Lancaster, PA @Chameleon Club
- 2/9 - Allentown PA @Crocodile Rock
- 2/11 - Hartford, CT @Webster Theatre
- 2/12 - Worcester, MA @The Palladium
- 2/13 - Montreal, Quebec @Club Soda
- 2/14 - Toronto, Ontario @Phoenix Theatre
- 2/16 - Buffalo, NY @Town Ballroom
- 2/17 - Royal Oak, MI @Royal Oak Music Theatre
- 2/18 - Grand Rapids, MI @The Orbit Room
- 2/19 - Milwaukee, WI @Rave Ballroom
- 2/20 - Chicago, IL @The Vic Theater
- 2/21 - Sauget, IL @Pop’s
- 2/23 - Minneapolis, MN @The Cabooze
- 2/25 - Denver, CO @The Summit Music Hall
- 2/26 - Salt Lake City, UT @In The Venue
- 2/27 - Boise, ID @Knitting Factory
- 3/1 - Spokane, WA @Knitting Factory
- 3/2 - Portland, OR @Roseland Theater
- 3/3 - Seattle, WA @Showbox at the Market
- 3/5 - San Francisco, CA @Grand Regency Ballroom
- 3/6 - Sacramento, CA @Ace of Spades
- 3/8 - Reno, NV @Knitting Factory
- 3/9 - Fresno, CA @Crest Theatre
- 3/11 - Anaheim, CA @The Grove of Anaheim
- 3/12 - San Diego, CA @Soma