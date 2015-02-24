ESP Guitars and Takamine Guitars Announce Partnership in U.S.

ESP Guitars and Takamine Guitars have announced a partnership in which Takamine instruments will be available exclusively through ESP and selected dealers in the U.S.

This new distribution partnership will begin in March 2015.

“This is a momentous leap forward for both ESP and Takamine,” says Matt Masciandaro, president and CEO of ESP Guitars. “The new agreement between ESP and Takamine allows ESP to offer one of the world’s most respected acoustic guitar brands to our dealers and customers and gives Takamine the kind of sales distribution and marketing support that this fine brand merits.”

“We at Takamine Guitars are eager to establish our partnership with the ESP Guitar Company in the U.S. as we enjoy the symbiotic relationship of our two companies that know guitars, understand the global market and share the same goals of great guitars and superior service," says Mark Kasulen, director of U.S. relations for Takamine Guitars. "The legacy continues.”

For more than half a century, Takamine Guitars has been recognized as a leading acoustic guitar builder. Much like ESP, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2015, Takamine’s origins are as a small guitar shop in Japan. Over the subsequent 52 years, Takamine has grown into a world-renowned maker of premier-quality acoustic and acoustic-electric guitars, selected as a first choice by performing guitarists worldwide.

Takamine’s signature artists include Glenn Frey, Garth Brooks, Toby Keith and Kenny Chesney. Takamine’s product offerings span the entire market of acoustic guitars, with models designed for players at every level.

ESP and Takamine’s new distribution arrangement allows for Takamine instruments to be sold exclusively at select dealers in the U.S.. beginning in March. Those who wish to inquire about becoming a Takamine dealer should contact ESP’s senior vice president Jeff Moore at 818-450-8272.

For more about ESP Guitars, visit espguitars.com. For more about Takamine Guitars, visit takamine.com.