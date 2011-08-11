ESP Guitars Interviews Children of Bodom's Alexi Laiho

ESP Guitars recently conducted a video interview with Children of Bodom frontman Alexi Laiho, which you can check out below.

In the interview, the guitarist talks about his lifelong passion for the instrument and why he thinks there are no weak songs on the band's new album.

Children of Bodom released their latest album, Relentless Reckless Forever, earlier this year. The album, the band's seventh studio effort, made Guitar World's list of the 50 Best Albums of the First Half of 2011, which you can check out here.