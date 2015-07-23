Own Some Slayer History: Jeff Hanneman's Custom ESP Guitars Head to eBay Auction

ESP Guitars has announced that it is assisting the estate of late Slayer guitarist Jeff Hanneman with the auction of a selected number of his personal custom guitars.

The Hanneman Estate will forward a significant portion of the proceeds to a charitable cause that Hanneman strongly supported: the Wounded Warrior Project. Hanneman died in May 2013.

“Jeff was a key member of the ESP artist family for many years,” says ESP Guitars president and CEO Matt Masciandaro. “We want to help spread the word about the availability of his personal instruments, which are each completely one of a kind and have great collectible value.”

Four of Hanneman’s instruments that he played on various Slayer albums, tours and videos are available for the auction. Get more info on the items available right here.

Each guitar is being offered in its original case from Hanneman’s personal collection, and the cases include anything that was found inside, which range from effect pedals to straps, cables and strings. Additionally, each guitar will include a certificate of authenticity from the Hanneman Estate.

The custom guitars available for auction include:

•ESP Custom Shop Jeff Hanneman “Raiders”

•ESP Custom Shop Jeff Hanneman “Killer”

•B.C. Rich Jeff Hanneman ST3 Custom

•ESP Jeff Hanneman USA Custom Shop.

On several of the models, Hanneman applied his own stickers and graphic treatments. The auctions are hosted via eBay, and links to each auction page are available from the ESP site at espguitars.com.