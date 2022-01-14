ESP unveils 43 new LTD and LTD Deluxe models in mammoth drop

ESP has started off 2022 with a bang – nay, an explosion – by announcing its “New for 2022” collection of guitars: a drop that sees the arrival of 43 (!) electric guitars across a whole load of different ranges.

As an overview, almost every ESP range has been treated to new LTD and LTD Deluxe guitars, including the Arrow, EC, EX, H, H3, M, MH, Phoenix, SN, TE and Viper families. The ‘87 and TL collections, as well as the James Hetfield Snakebyte guitar, have also been treated to new finishes.

As guitar drops go, it’s pretty darn extensive, and yet it’s still only “Phase One” for the year – expect even more ESPs to crop up throughout the year.

Believe us when we say there’s no time to waste, so let’s dive right in.

ESP and LTD James Hetfield Snakebyte

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: ESP) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: ESP)

Let’s start things nice and simple. Both the ESP and ESP LTD James Hetfield electric guitars have been treated to a Camo colorway for 2022. Aside from that, the guitars are the same: highlights include 22 extra-jumbo frets, a TonePros locking TOM bridge and Hetfield’s EMG JH SET active pickups.

ESP LTD Arrow Series

(Image credit: ESP)

Four new Arrow axes have been introduced, which arrive with a variety of finishes, top woods, and hardware appointments. The only universal features are a compound radius fingerboard, neck-thru design and Fishman Fluence Modern active humbuckers.

There are a host of bridges available – Floyd Rose 1000SE, TonePros TOM, EverTune – depending on which model you opt for, with standout specs including the quilted maple top and ebony fretboard of the Deluxe Arrow-1000.

A more affordable version, the LTD Arrow-200, is also available, and features an LTD Floyd Rose tremolo and high output ESP LH-301 pickups.

ESP LTD EC Series

(Image credit: ESP)

Say hello to the biggest expansion of the whole drop. There are seven new EC models in total, with highlights including the 27”-scale LTD Deluxe EC-1000 Baritone – which features 24 stainless steel frets and Fishman Fluence pickups – and the See Thru Purple Sunburst Deluxe EC-1000, which boasts EMG humbuckers.

There are three Deluxe EC-1000T CTM guitars, which come equipped with a TonePro locking bridge, extra-jumbo stainless steel frets, a traditional full-thickness mahogany body and a choice of top wood materials.

Fishman Fluence Open Core Classic pickups can also be found on the EC-1000T CTM models.

The only model to deviate from this is the LTD EC-201 – a more budget-friendly version that features a sole ESP LH-150B humbucker and a push/pull coil-splitting volume knob – and the Deluxe EC-1000T CTM EverTune, which, as you probably guessed, features an EverTune bridge.

ESP LTD EX Series

(Image credit: ESP)

There are two new EX axes – the seven-string EX-7 Baritone Black Metal and LTD EX-201. The former features a 27” scale length, ebony fretboard, set-thru maple neck and a TonePros locking bridge and tailpiece.

The latter, meanwhile, is once again dubbed an affordable entry into the EX lineup, and sports a single ESP LH-150B pickup, which can be coil-split.

ESP LTD H and H3 Series

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: ESP) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: ESP)

As for ESP’s double-cuts, only one new H model has been announced – the LTD Deluxe H-1000 EverTune – which arrives with an EverTune bridge, 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets and a set of Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers.

It’s joined by three H3 guitars: the See Thru Black Cherry LTD Deluxe H3-1000, Deluxe H3-1000FR and the seven-string Deluxe H3-1007 Baritone. The latter, unsurprisingly, features a 27” scale length, as well as a flamed maple top, Seymour Duncan Sentient neck humbucker and Pegasus bridge pickup.

The notable differences between the remaining two are the hardware – either a Floyd Rose 1000SE or TonePros locking TOM bridge is present – and the pickups. The H3-1000 has the same configuration as the baritone, while the H3-1000FR has EMG alternatives.

ESP LTD M and MH Series

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: ESP) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: ESP)

Five new M and MH models have been brought into the fray. In the M Series, the Deluxe M-1000 arrives with a Floyd Rose 1000SE and Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers, while the Deluxe M-100NT boasts a TonePros locking TOM bridge and an EMG 81TW.

The final M model – the M-201– features a hardtail bridge and a coil-splitting ESP LH-150B pickup, and is said to be a more affordable M alternative.

Joining the above is the EMG-loaded, TonePros-equipped Deluxe Deluxe MH-1000 Baritone and the Deluxe MH-1000, which boasts a quilted maple top, Black Ocean finish and a Floyd Rose.

ESP LTD Phoenix Series

(Image credit: ESP)

A trio of new-for-2022 Phoenix’s have been unleashed – the Phoenix-7 Baritone Black Metal, Deluxe Phoenix-1000 EverTune and Deluxe Phoenix-1000.

Notable appointments for the six-strings include either an EverTune constant tension or TonePros locking TOM bridge, a choice of Fishman Fluence Modern or Seymour Duncan Phat Cat/Custom pickups and a neck-thru body construction.

The baritone, meanwhile, is nothing you wouldn’t expect. It has seven-strings, a 27” scale length, 22 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets and a neck-thru-body design.

ESP LTD SN Series

(Image credit: ESP)

Among the four new SN models – the Deluxe SN-1000 EverTune, Deluxe SN-1007 Baritone, Deluxe SN-1000HT and Deluxe SN-1000FR – there are an array of pickup options, including Seymour Duncan Hot Strat single-coils, Pegasus humbuckers, Fishman Fluence Modern pickups and Fishman Fluence Single Widths.

The hardware department also has some variety, and offers a choice of EverTune, Floyd Rose or Hipshot hardtail bridge systems, as well as stainless steel frets across the board.

It’s also worth noting the scalloped 17-24 frets of the Snow White SN-1000FR, the 27” scale length of the SN-1007 Baritone and the roasted maple necks of each instrument.

ESP LTD TE Series

(Image credit: ESP)

ESP’s LTD TE range has a trio of new additions, with the higher-spec’d Deluxe TE-1000 – which features stainless steel frets, a Hipshot hardtail bridge and a set of Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers – joining up with the lower-priced TE-200 and TE-201.

The more affordable axes are almost identical – LTD fixed bridge and a string-thru-body design – save slight differences in pickup configuration. The TE-200 has a set of ESP LH-150 pickups, while the TE-201 sports a single ESP LH-150B humbucker.

ESP LTD Viper Series

(Image credit: ESP)

The last range to feature all-new guitars is the Viper family, which has also been treated to three new instruments. The three pointy double-cuts arrive in the form of the Deluxe Viper-1000 Baritone, Deluxe Viper-1000 EverTune and Deluxe Viper-1000M.

Key differences between the non-baritone instruments include the appointment of either an EverTune or TonePros locking TOM bridge, and Fishman Fluence Open Core pickups or EMG humbuckers. Universal specs include stainless steel frets.

The Baritone, meanwhile, comes equipped with a 27” scale, 24 extra-jumbo stainless steel frets, a TonePros locking TOM bridge and a set of EMG 60TW-R and EMG 81 pickups.

ESP LTD '87 Series

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: ESP) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: ESP)

It’s just finish updates from here on in, starting with the ‘87 Series. First up is the LTD M-1 Custom ‘87, which is being made available in Dark Metallic Purple and Metallic Gold colorways.

Elsewhere in the range, the LTD Mirage Deluxe ‘87 has been treated to Snow White and Metallic Gold finishes.

ESP LTD TL-6

(Image credit: ESP)

Last, but certainly not least, is the new-look LTD TL-6 – a chambered transducer-electric guitar that features a GraphTech NuBone-XB nut and saddle, Fishman Sonicore pickup and TL-3 preamp.

It’s now available in a Purple Spark Burst colorway.

It’s been a little long-winded – there are 43 guitars in total, after all – so if you fancy checking out each guitar in a bit more depth, head over to ESP.