Eventide ushers in the next generation of its game-changing multi-effects units with the H90 Harmonizer

In 2013, Eventide unleashed the H9 Harmonizer – a game-changing multi-effects pedal that soon found its way onto the pedalboards of players across the world. Its follow-up, the H9 Max, arrived a year later, and was met with similarly rave reviews.

Now, after years of R&D, Eventide has unleashed its next-generation multi-effects unit, the H90 Harmonizer – a new-and-improved pedal that builds upon the solid foundations set by its predecessors and introduces new features.

With a refined control layout – which looks to be far more user-friendly than the H9’s single-knob design – the H90 offers much of the same capacity for tonal exploration, but debuts 10 new algorithms, improved DSP power and a wealth of other features.

In terms of specs, the H90 features 62 effect algorithms, including 10 all-new ones that offer fresh effects and processors. New effects include the Polyphony pitch shift, Prism Shift, the Uni-Vibe-inspired Even-Vibe, Head Space tape delay and BBD-inspired Bouquet Delay, as well as the Wormhole reverb and WeedWacker Tube Screamer-style overdrive.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Eventide ) (Image credit: Eventide ) (Image credit: Eventide )

Three algorithms from Eventide’s rackmount processors have also been drafted in, giving users access to the SP2016 reverb – which offers room, stereo room and hi-density plate options – the Instant Phaser – an emulation of the 1971 phaser heard on Led Zeppelin’s Kashmir – and Instant Flanger.

Aside from the new effects, all of the H9’s existing effects have been “enriched”with features previously only available on the brand’s dot9 pedals and plugins, such as quantization and improved pitch tracking.

The performance of the pedal has also been improved via its ARM-based architecture derived from the “world’s most powerful effects processor” and Eventide’s proprietary low-latency SIFT – Spectral Instantaneous Frequency Tracking – technology.

Another notable upgrade arrives in the form of Twin-Turbo Program Power, which lets users combine two algorithms into a single program in order to create “novel, inspiring sounds”.

In a bid to make the H90 the ultimate “live performance machine”, the control set has been completely redesigned, with the front panel flashing five push knobs, seven LED buttons and a hi-res OLED display for “greater hands-on control and parameter feedback”.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Eventide ) (Image credit: Eventide )

In operation, the H90 features Select and Perform knobs that dictate larger functions, while the three smaller Quick Knobs are tasked with controlling parameters and settings. The adjacent Edit Mode buttons let users browse through programs, presets, parameters and routing options, while the remaining LED buttons above the footswitches flick between Play and Edit modes.

Capping off the control set are three footswitches, which can be used to either scroll and load programs or to trigger/bypass effects.

Eventide’s H90 also offers an array of connectivity options, including MIDI compatibility, and four inputs and four outputs that grant the option to position two mono inserts or one stereo insert anywhere in the user’s signal chain.

The pedal’s Dual Mode also gives guitarists the option to connect using the four-cable method or process two separate stereo instruments at once.

Other notable features include a built-in tuner, tap tempo, two expression inputs for third party pedals, the ability to route effects in series or parallel, “true spillover” between programs and the option to operate at Instrument or Line level.

For further tone-tweaking powers, the H90 is compatible with the H90 Control software, which can be used to edit programs and more.

The H90 is available for $899.

To find out more, head over to Eventide (opens in new tab).