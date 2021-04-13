Eventide unveils versatile new UltraTap delay pedal

Eventide has unveiled its latest addition to its catalog of delay pedals and the third member of its new dot9 pedal family, the UltraTap.

Said to be the result of over 40 years of research that began way back in 1981 with the effects giant's Digiplex and Multitap delay algorithms, the all-new dot9 UltraTrap vows to deliver a "multiverse of tone" courtesy of numerous delay sounds.

The pedalboard-friendly fixture promises everything from rhythmic delays, glitchy reverbs, huge volume swells and modulation effects, and builds on the legacy of the original H3000 UltraTap by offering the ability to add as many virtual tape heads as desired, enabling "new and unprecedented effects".

Controlled by six knobs, which are dictate the parameters of Mix, Tap, Length, Feedback, Spread and Taper, the UltraTap can be used to curate simple repeat effects, with an added "Slurm" control responsible for slurring taps together for unique reverb and chorus effects.

Other secondary multiverse-shattering controls include Tone, Predelay, Shop, Spd/Rise/Rel and Out Lvl, all of which work together to achieve "unusual and expressive amplitude modulations" and provide a hands-on delay-sculpting experience.

(Image credit: Eventide)

The UltraTap, which is also available as an H9 algorithm and a digital plugin, also boasts five readily-accessible presets accessed via Active and Tap footswitches, with users able to store up to 127 in total using MIDI or the Eventide Device Manager app.

Functional appointments include a multi-functional jack for expression pedal connection, an external aux switch for easy preset changes and multiple bypass options, including Buffered, Relay, DSP+FX or Kill Dry.

Importantly for guitarists, a Guitar/Line level switch allows the UltraTap to be level-matched with guitars, as well as synths, FX loops and DAW interfaces.

The Eventide UltraTap is available now for $279.

To find out more, head over to Eventide.