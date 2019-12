Every Time I Die are now streaming their new album, Ex Lives, in its entirety. Listen to the full album here, or in the player below.

The band have already premiered two music videos for the album. Check out "Revival Mode" here and "Underwater Bimbos From Outer Space" -- which has significantly less bimbos, outer space and water than you might think - here.

Ex Lives is out a week from today, March 6, via Epitaph.