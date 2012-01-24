Ex-Judas Priest Guitarist K.K. Downing Plans to Build Luxury Hotel in His Garden

Guitarist K.K. Downing, a founding member of Judas Priest, says he wants to open a luxury hotel in the grounds of his home in Shropshire, England.

Downing, who retired from Judas Priest last April, told the Shropshire Star that he plans to build a 63-room hotel, indoor swimming pool, spa and a classy restaurant on the grounds of his 320-acre estate. There's already a golf course on the grounds.

Downing, who said he has spent "most of his personal fortune" on the estate, has said he hopes the hotel will attract visitors from around the world, especially golfers.

Said Downing to the Shropshire Star:

"I am speaking to various corporations about investment and the next step is putting together all the costing of everything, which includes the golf, practice areas and purpose built clubhouse – as well as the hotel, leisure and spa facilities. I’m 60 years old now so I really want to get things completed – that’s always been the endgame."

This news comes on the heels of Paul McCartney recently announcing he'd like to run a sightseeing business in his hometown of Liverpool, England. Does this constitute a trend?