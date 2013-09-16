Exclusive Album Premiere: Dangerkids — 'Collapse'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Collapse, the debut album by Dangerkids. The album will be released September 17 through Rise Records.

The Ohio-based rockers, who formed in April 2012, were named one of Under The Gun’s Top 5 Artists To Watch in 2013. They've toured with Sleeping With Sirens and Attack Attack and played the 2013 Skate and Surf festival in Jackson, New Jersey.

The album, which was self-produced and engineered by frontman Tyler Smyth, was mixed by Joey Sturgis (Asking Alexandria, The Devil Wears Prada, Of Mice & Men, Miss May I).

“Producing and recording the album ourselves allowed us the rare opportunity to draw our own lines lyrically and sonically," Smyth said. "We were able to create a level of sincerity in our music that we might not have been able to achieve otherwise. Everyone in this band gave a piece of themselves to make this record happen, so we felt we owed it to each other to give nothing less than our best.”

The record recalls some of Smyth's more difficult times. “Collapse is a somewhat unstable album because it comes from such an unstable time in my life. It's heartfelt and genuine in a way I can't explain. It's like it hurts and heals at the same time."

Dangerkids are Tyler Smyth, Andy Bane, Jake Bryant, Jake Bonham and Katie Cole. For more information about the band, visit their official website or Facebook page.

Collapse Track Listing: