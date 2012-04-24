Exclusive: Brennan Dylan Streaming "Spit Fire" Remix

Last week, guitarist Brennan Dylan released his sophomore album, Broken Glass, another collection of songs that serve to bridge the gap between traditional guitar work and electronic music.

Brennan recently sent over a new mix of the track "Spit Fire" from Broken Glass, and we jumped on the chance to bring you this metaled-up take on the album cut. Scroll down to hear the new mix of "Spit Fire" in the SoundCloud player below.

If you like what you hear, you can pick up Broken Glass on iTunes here.