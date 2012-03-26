Exclusive: Dark Empire Streaming New Album, 'From Refuge to Ruin'

We're kicking off this week with the exclusive premiere of the third album from New Jersey's Dark Empire, From Refuge to Ruin. You can stream the album in its entirety below.

The band's third effort sees them taking their progressive thrash style to its extremes, incorporating 7- and 12-string guitars into the mix, as well as several nods to the '70s prog rock scene in the form of Hammond organ and Mellotron sprinkled throughout.

From Refuge to Ruin is out tomorrow, March 27, via Nightmare Records.