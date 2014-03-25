Exclusive Demo Video: Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro Slash APH-2 Pickups

In the exclusive Guitar World video below, guitarist Stephen Chesney demos Seymour Duncan's Alnico II Pro Slash APH-2 pickups.

From the company:

Though he has dozens of amazing guitars, since 1986 Slash has used pretty much one very special Les Paul for all recording. The Alnico II Pro Slash was designed to give Slash's other Les Paul guitars—what he calls his "live guitars"—the exact tone of this legendary instrument.

Like the standard APH-1 Alnico II Pro, this pickup uses an Alnico 2 magnet. However, the Slash model is wound with just enough boosted output to push a stock Les Paul toward the sweet sustain and rude crunch that characterizes Slash's sound as heard on hundreds of tracks.

In addition, it comes with some of the same appointments found on the Seymour Duncan pickups in Slash's '86 recording axe, including single-conductor cable, long-legged bottom plate, and wooden spacer. For the true fan, or the player who wants to capture Slash's recorded tone, this pickup is a critical part of the tone chain. This is same pickup found in the newest Gibson Slash model Les Paul.

