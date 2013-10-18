Exclusive EP Premiere: Glass Cloud —'Perfect War Forever'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Perfect War Forever, the new EP from Glass Cloud. The five-song release will be available October 22.

Perfect War Forever, Glass Cloud’s most intense work to date, features the band’s first-ever material that incorporates a nine-string guitar.

"It's been a blast creating material on an extended-range nine-string guitar," said Josh Travis, the band's producer and guitarist. "It's challenged me as a musician to develop one of the wildest tunings I've ever used. Since there's no way any of the traditional standard and drop tunings would work with stuff like this, it forces you to be creative and think outside the box.

"That has been something we're always doing with Glass Cloud, pushing everything to the limit, whether it's our recorded music or our live shows."

Travis (ex-the Tony Danza Tapdance Extravaganza) also recently released a signature guitar series through Legator Guitars.

Glass Cloud is vocalist Jerry Roush, bassist Travis Sykes, drummer Chad Hasty and guitarist Josh Travis. For more about the band, visit their Facebook page. Check out the band's current tour dates below the Soundcloud player!

GLASS CLOUD ON TOUR 2013: The Chariot w/Glass Cloud, Birds In Row, To The Wind and Rebuker

Oct 18 Richmond, VA @ Kingdom

Oct 19 Annapolis, MD @ Knights of Columbus

Oct 20 Jeannette, PA @ Gators

Oct 21 Buffalo, NY @ Waiting Room

Oct 23 Cleveland, OH @ Peadbody’s

Oct 24 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

Oct 25 Columbus, OH @ The Basement

Oct 26 Chicago, IL @ The Bottom Lounge

Oct 27 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Oct 29 Denver, CO @ The Marquis Theatre

Oct 30 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Shred Shed

Oct 31 Boise, ID @ The Shredder

Nov 01 Seattle, WA @ Studio Seven

Nov 02 Portland, OR @ Branx

Nov 03 Orangevale, CA @ The Boardwalk*

Nov 04 San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s*

Nov 05 Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

Nov 06 Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

Nov 07 San Diego, CA @ Epicentre

Nov 08 Mesa, AZ @ Underground

Nov 09 El Paso, TX @ Open Gate Church

Nov 10 Dallas, TX @ The Door

Nov 11 Austin, TX @ Red 7

Nov 13 Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits

Nov 14 Orlando, FL @ The Social

Nov 15 Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

Nov 16 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

* The Chariot w/ Glass Cloud, Birds In Row, and To The Wind only