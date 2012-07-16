Exclusive: A Hero A Fake "I Have A Knife" Guitar Demonstration

Charlotte's A Hero A Fake are all set to unleash their latest album, The Future Again, another record chock full of songs that effortlessly bridge the gap between hardcore and progressive.

To get you psyched, the band have sent over an exclusive video featuring guitarists Eric Morgan and Patrick Jeffers and bassist Chris Rosser playing through the album's first single, "I Have A Knife." Check out the video below!

If you like what you hear, you can pick up The Future Againhere.

The Future Again is out tomorrow, July 17, on Victory Records.