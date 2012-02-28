Exclusive: If These Trees Could Talk Premiere New Track, "Red Forest"

As a good post-rock aficionado, I had to jump on the chance when we were offered the exclusive premiere of the title track from Red Forest, the new album from Akron, Ohio's If These Trees Could Talk.

While the first track from the album to appear online, "Barren Lands of the Modern Dinosaur" (listen here), was a bit more on the pastoral side of rock, "Red Forest" gets into heavier sonic territory while still maintaining the fluid dynamics you'd expect from any good post-rock act. Stream the track in-full below.

Red Forest is set for release on March 20, with Science of Silence Records issuing the album on vinyl and the band self-releasing it on CD/download.

If you like what you hear, Red Forest is now available for pre-order here. You can also follow the band on Twitter and "like" them on Facebook.