Exclusive: Intervals Premiere "Epiphany" Music Video

Last October, Toronto's Intervals released In Time, an EP packed of their intense brand of instrumental prog-metal.

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the band's new music video for "Epiphany," a track from In Time. The video features Intervals guitarist Aaron Marshall and his Ernie Ball MusicMan JPX 7 guitar.

Check it out below!

Intervals will be touring with Structures, Texas In July and Northlane throughout May on a full Canadian tour. They also have some big touring plans scheduled tentatively for later this year.

For more about Intervals, check out their official website and Facebook page.