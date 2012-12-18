Exclusive: Lynyrd Skynyrd Premiere "One Day at a Time" Lyric Video

Today, we've teamed up with Southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd to bring you the exclusive premiere of the new lyric video for "One Day at a Time" off the band's latest album, Last of a Dyin' Breed. Check it out below.

For their latest studio effort, Skynyrd opted for a "live-in-the-studio" approach to recording, hearkening back to the band's glory days.

"That’s the way we always recorded back in the Seventies," said guitarist Gary Rossington. "Maybe we’d fix something up later or play it a few times to get the right feel. But that was it. And that was the way bands did it in general. There wasn’t so much technology around. There wasn’t wireless or digital or anything like that. So you had to really play."

Last of a Dyin' Breed was released earlier this year on Roadrunner Records.