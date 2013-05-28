Exclusive Play-Through Video: Dark Sermon — "The Shepherd's Staff"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents this exclusive play-through video for "The Shepherd's Staff" by Dark Sermon. The song is from their new album, In Tongues, which was released March 26 through Entertainment One Music.

The album was recorded at Audio Hammer Studios with Eyal Levi, best known for records from The Contortionist, Whitechapel and Job For a Cowboy last year.

Dark Sermon is Johnny Crowder (vocals), Austin Good (guitar), Neal Minor (guitar), Austin Chandler (bass) and Bryson St. Angelo (drums).

For more about Dark Sermon, visit them on Facebook.