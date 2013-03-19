Exclusive Premiere: Ana Popovic — "Can You Stand The Heat"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new song by guitarist Ana Popovic.

The song, "Can You Stand The Heat," is the title track from Popovic's upcoming album, which will be released April 16 via ArtisteXclusive Records.

Popovic moved from Amsterdam to Memphis to record Can You Stand The Heat at Ardent Studios. "I wanted to capture the hot Memphis summer, the greasy Stax sound," Popovic says. The album features some of Memphis' finest musicians, including longtime B.B. King drummer Tony Coleman, with whom Popovic co-produced the album.

Popovic grew up in Belgrade during Milosevic's regime in the former Yugoslavia. She discovered her father’s collection of American blues/soul and picked up her first guitar when she was 15.

She formed a band and was playing 100 shows a year by age 20, becoming one of very few women playing blues guitar in her country. Since then, she has shared stages with B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Solomon Burke and others.

Can You Stand The Heat is available for pre-order here. Keep tabs on Popovic at her Facebook page and official website. And be sure to check out her tour dates below!

Ana Popovic on Tour

3/23 - The Blue Note Columbia, MO USA

3/24 - Knuckleheads, Kansas City, Mo

3/28 - Chicago, IL House of Blues

3/29 - Famous Dave's Minneapolis, MN

3/30 - Sioux Falls, SD Icon Event Center

4/3 - Ft. Wayne, IN - C2G Music Hall

4/5 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Blues Festival

4/12 - Bay Shore, NY - Boulton Center

4/13 - Reading, PA - Berks Jazz Fest

4/14 - Manchester, CT - The Hungry Tiger

4/15 + 16 - Woonsocket, RI - Chan's

4/17 - New York, NY - The Iridium

4/18 - Londonderry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

4/19 - New York, NY - The Iridium

4/20 - Shirley, MA - Bull Run

4/21 - Norfolk, CT - Infinity Music Hall

4/22 - Gaithersburg, MD - The Golden Bull (Live at the Bull)

5/3 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival*

5/4 - Bixby, OK - Bixby Blues Festival

5/10 - Lake Worth, FL Bamboo Room

5/11 - Tampa, FL - Tropical Heatwave

5/17 - Charleston, WV - Charlie West Blues Festival

5/19 - Annapolis, MD - Ram's Head

5/26 - Trego, WI - Northwoods Blues Festival

6/22 - South Bend, IN - South Bend Blues & Ribs Festival*

8/3 - Cincinnati, OH - Cincy Blues Festival*

8/30 - Memphis, TN - Levitt Shell

8/31 - Chattanooga, TN - Riverfront Nights*

9/14 - Fernandina Beach, FL - Amelia Island Blues Festival

9/21 - Waynesboro, VA - Virginia Chili Blues 'N' Brews Festival

*Ana with Mo Better Love Band