Exclusive Premiere: Hydra Melody — "Oceans"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Oceans," a new track by San Antonio-based Hydra Melody. The track is from the band's still-untitled full-length album, which will be released this summer.

"'Oceans' is the first song we've recorded that wasn't already 90 percent done going into the studio," says Jordan Berlanga, the band's singer and guitarist. "The uncertainty in the approach and direction really helped us capture music that paints a picture for the lyrics. That's really what the song is all about; embracing your uncertainty and being open to the obstacles of life."

Hydra Melody's complete lineup is Jordan Berlanga (lead vocals/guitar), Jason Harari (bass/vocals), Justin Berlanga (keyboard/vocals),Matt Gomez (drums), Manny Prince (percussion/congas) and Taylor Ferguson (lead guitar).

The band had a busy 2012; they played the CMJ Music Marathon and opened for Every Avenue, The Early November, Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown, Minus The Bear and The Toadies. This week, they have five showcases lined up for SXSW.

