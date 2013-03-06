Exclusive Premiere: Strangers — "Persona Non Grata"

Today, GuitarWorld.com brings you the exclusive premiere of "Persona Non Grata," a new track by Strangers, a band from Sydney, Australia.

Their debut album, Persona Non Grata, which was recorded and produced by Tom Larkin (Shihad, The Getaway Plan, Calling All Cars), captures the band's dual-guitar attack. The band is Ben Britton (vocals), Mark Barnes (lead guitar), Benny K (guitar), Tristian Griffiths (bass) and Timmy Hansen (drums).

‘We all grew up loving the fuck out of bands and live music," Barnes says. "Whether it was Motorhead, Black Flag or any number of killer local bands, it didn’t matter. We were at the shows then and we’re still at the shows now. The only thing that’s changed is we’re now adding our particular brand of rock and roll to the legacy we love."

The video for "Persona Non Grata" will be released soon. It was produced and directed by Natalie Van Den Dungen, who directed The Persecution Blues: The Battle For The Tote, plus clips for Children Collide, Wagons and Seeker Lover Keep.

For more about Stangers, check out their Facebook page.

Strangers on Tour

LOS ANGELES:

Monday March 11th - Viper Room, Los Angeles: 8:00PM

SXSW:

Wednesday March 13th - Headhunters Patio: 1:00AM (Technically on the 14th but night of the 13th! SXSW don't sleep!)

Saturday March 16th - Maggie Mae's (DOWNSTAIRS CLUB ROOM STAGE) (The AUSSIE BBQ): 4:30PM

CMW:

Friday March 22nd - Cherry Cola's Rock N' Rolla Cabaret: 12:00 AM

Saturday March 23rd - Horseshoe Tavern (The AUSSIE BBQ): 3:20PM

Saturday March 23rd - The Hideout: 2:00 AM

NEW YORK:

Monday March 25th - Knitting Factory, Brooklyn, NY: 9:00PM

Thursday March 28th - Bowery Electric, New York: Time: 8:00 PM