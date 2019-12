GuitarWorld.com is pleased to bring you the world premiere of the new video from Razer, "Do You Want It." You can view it below, and be sure to check out the guest spot from former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman!

The song "Do You Want It" comes from the band's new album, Dark Devotion, which was released on July 19. "Do You Want It" will be released as a single next week on August 16.

You can visit Razer on their official website here.

Razer - "Do You Want It" from Guitar World on Vimeo.