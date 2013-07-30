Exclusive: Revocation Premiere Self-Titled New Album

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Revocation's new, self-titled album.
You can check out the entire album — which will be released August 6 through Relapse Records — below.
On Revocation, the band's fourth full-length release, the modern-metal quartet display an unprecedented level of musicianship, shredding their way through 10 top-notch tracks. The album combines all of the band's trademark elements — and then cranks them up to 11.
The album is now available for pre-order in exclusive bundle packages at the Relapse Records Online Store. The album will be available in a deluxe CD, standard CD, 2xLP and digital formats. The deluxe CD and LP contain an exclusive bonus track, a cover of Metallica's “Dyer’s Eve." The album can be pre-ordered on iTunes.
For more about Revocation, visit the band's Facebook page. Be sure to check out all their current Summer Slaughter tour dates below the Soundcloud player!
Revocation 2013 Summer Slaughter Tour Dates
- July 30 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade
- July 31 Knoxville, TN Old City Courtyard
- Aug 01 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues
- Aug 02 Silver Spring, MD The Fillmore
- Aug 03 Worcester, MA The Palladium
- Aug 04 Philadelphia, PA The Trocadero
- Aug 07 New York, NY Best Buy Theater
- Aug 08 Toronto, ON The Sound Academy
- Aug 09 Montreal, QC Heavy MTL
- Aug 10 Albany NY Upstate Concert Hall
- Aug 11 Detroit MI Majestic Theatre
- Aug 12 Chicago IL House of Blues
- Aug 13 Milwaukee, WI The Rave
- Aug 14 Minneapolis, MN Station 4
- Aug 16 Denver, CO Ogden Theatre
- Aug 17 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex
- Aug 18 Boise, ID The Venue
- Aug 19 Seattle, WA Showbox SODO
- Aug 20 Portland, OR Roseland Ballroom
- Aug 21 Richland, WA Ray's Golden Lion
- Aug 22 Spokane, WA The Center
- Aug 23 Billings, MT Railyard
- Aug 24 Cheyenne, WY Ernie November Record Store
- Aug 25 Des Moines, IA Vaudeville Mews
- Aug 26 Columbus, OH Ace of Cups