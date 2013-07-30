Exclusive: Revocation Premiere Self-Titled New Album

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Revocation's new, self-titled album.

You can check out the entire album — which will be released August 6 through Relapse Records — below.

On Revocation, the band's fourth full-length release, the modern-metal quartet display an unprecedented level of musicianship, shredding their way through 10 top-notch tracks. The album combines all of the band's trademark elements — and then cranks them up to 11.

The album is now available for pre-order in exclusive bundle packages at the Relapse Records Online Store. The album will be available in a deluxe CD, standard CD, 2xLP and digital formats. The deluxe CD and LP contain an exclusive bonus track, a cover of Metallica's “Dyer’s Eve." The album can be pre-ordered on iTunes.

For more about Revocation, visit the band's Facebook page. Be sure to check out all their current Summer Slaughter tour dates below the Soundcloud player!

Revocation 2013 Summer Slaughter Tour Dates