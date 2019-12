Need some power metal for the weekend ahead? We hear ya!

Today, we're bringing you the exclusive premiere of the brand new album from Florida's Seven Kingdoms. Stream The Fire Is Mine via the SoundCloud player below.

The follow-up to the band's 2010 self-titled effort, The Fire Is Minewas recorded as Jim Morris' Morrisound Studios in Temple Terrace, Florida, and is due out October 9 on Nightmare Records.

