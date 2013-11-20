Exclusive Song Premiere: Disfiguring the Goddess — "Industrial Quarter"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Industrial Quarter," a new song by Disfiguring the Goddess.

The track is from the upcoming full-length brutal death-metal release Deprive, which hits music outlets December 10 via Decomp Records.

You can pre-order Deprive now via DTG’s merch store at shopbenchmark.com.

Each pre-order package includes an item featuring the killer new Deprive album art (pictured), which was created by death-metal illustrator Toshihiro Egawa. Select pre-order packages include merch items featuring the art of Mark Riddick, another legendary death-metal artist. You also can pre-order the Deprive CD alone, which ships December 6.

To learn more about Disfiguring the Goddess, visit these sites:

• facebook.com/disfiguringthegoddess

• twitter.com/disfiguringtheg

• instagram.com/dtgdtgdtg

• shopbenchmark.com.