Exclusive Song Premiere: Red Fang —"No Hope"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "No Hope," a new song by Red Fang.

The song is from the band's upcoming album, Whales and Leeches, which will be released October 15 via Relapse Records.

The new album, the band's third, finds them further maturing into top-notch songwriters and musicians. The Portland, Oregon-based group have delivered an epic record for fans of guitar-driven rock. In October, they'll kick off the first leg of their fall headlining US tour. Stay tuned for more details!

