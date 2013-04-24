Exclusive Song Premiere: Tidewater — "Desire"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Desire," a new track by Tidewater. The song is off Tidewater's new album, The Wedding, which will be released April 30 via Easy Killer Records.

With the record’s 10 tracks nodding to influences as diverse as David Gray, Maroon 5, Mumford & Sons and Two Door Cinema Club, Tidewater’s Brett Allen feels like the new songs reflect well the changes in his personal life.

“This record has a very diverse song selection, my musical tastes and interests changed quite a bit over the last few years," Allen says. "I would say broadly, my taste has just become more organic and less electronic.”

When asked if he felt more freedom to explore such diverse territory, Allen is quick to point out that perhaps the biggest change in his life is the catalyst for the wildly varied emotional dynamics. “I was married this past June to the love of my life. I'm certainly no expert husband yet, but married life is great! Life is just better together. It just made sense that this kind of inspiration comes out in my songs.”

This is Allen’s fourth record with friend, manager and Easy Killer label co-owner, Kevin Gales. “I would just say we're a good team. The dynamic in the studio is just really chill. On more than one occasion we've created something out of absolutely nothing; I mean…nothing in the air at all but silence and nothing in our hands but blank paper. I think when you find those kind of collaborations, you have to hold on to them.”

