Exclusive Song Premiere: Toy Soldiers —"Forget How It Used To Be"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Forget How It Used To Be," a new song by Philadelphia-based Toy Soldiers.

The track is from the band's new album, The Maybe Boys, which will be released September 10. The album, which was produced by Bill Moriarty (Dr. Dog, Man Man), will be distributed by The Orchard.

Consisting of Ron Gallo (lead vocals/guitar/harmonica), Bill McCloskey (bass/vocals), Luke Leidy (keys/vocals), Matt Kelly (guitar) and Dominic Billett (drums/vocals), Toy Soldiers have been earning a reputation for their raw live shows. Gallo doesn’t let getting whacked in the head and bleeding profusely stop their performance.

“For me, getting on a stage is really surrendering to whatever plans the wild beast of the show and the people in the room have in store," he says. "It's like throwing yourself in a raging sea of variables or hopping on a moving train.

"Even if you get whacked in the face with a guitar and are bleeding all over or your amplifier explodes or your having a bad day, it's your responsibility to the audience and the show that overrides anything that may try to stop it and so it must go on.”

For more about Toy Solders, visit OhNoToySoldiers.com and their Facebook page. Check out the album's complete track listing and the band's current tour dates below the Soundcloud player!

The Maybe Boys Track Listing

01.Tell the Teller

02.Been Here All My Days

03.Heart in a Mousetrap

04.Forget How it Used to Be

05.This Old Town

06.Red Dress

07.I’m Your Woman

08.Away We Go

09.Maybe

10.Weeping Willow

11.Laughing Pain

12. Tomorrow to Today

Toy Soldiers Tour Dates:

Sep 09 Lancaster, PA @ The Fridge

Sep 11 New York, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall - NYC Album Release Party

Sep 12 Somerville, MA @ The Precinct - Boston Album Release Party

Sep 13 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's - Philly Album Release Party

Sep 14 Pawtucket, RI @ DUDESMASH 2 (presented by Deer Tick & WBRU)

Sep 19 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

Sep 20 Ypsilanti, MI @ Woodruff's

Sep 21 Chicago, IL @ Oaktoberfest (2:30)

Sep 21 Chicago, IL @ Tonic Room (8:00)

Sep 24St. Louis, MO@ Old Rock House (w/Truth & Salvage Co.)

Sep 26 Cincinnati, OH @ Midpoint Music Festival

Sep 28 Pottstown, PA @ Sly Fox Can Jam

Oct 03 Carrboro, NC @ The Station

Oct 04 Charlotte, NC @ The Visulite (w/Sons of Bill)

Oct 08 Athens, GA @ Green Room

Oct 09 Nashville, TN @ Stone Fox

Oct 10 Blacksburg, VA @ Sycamore Deli

Oct 12 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Oct 17New York, NY@ CMJ (venue TBA)

Oct 23 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground w/ Joe Fletcher

Oct 24 New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine w/ Joe Fletcher

Oct 25 Brooklyn, NY @ Union Hall

Oct 26 York, PA @ Strand-Capitol Theatre

Nov 03 Fairfax, VA @ Only About The Music - Artists for Autism

Nov 08 Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

Nov 09New Orleans, LA@ Gasa Gasa