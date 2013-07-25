Exclusive Song Premiere: Wild Rompit —"Average Heart"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Average Heart," a new song by Wild Rompit. The song is from the Philadelphia band's new album, Spirit Moves, which will be released August 27.

Wild Rompit is Blair Ollendorf (vocals and guitar), Brandon Bost (guitar), Paul Impellizeri (bass) and Sean Donaghy (drums). The album, which was recorded over a period of six months, was produced by Bost.

“It was easier to find what we wanted our sound to be like because we knew what we liked from other bands,” Bost says. “Most of what you hear on the record is a result of patience and attention to detail, rather than rushing to meet a deadline.”

Ollendorf adds: “The songs off this album are the strongest that I’ve ever written because they build off my experience in life as a whole. It took two years to write this record, during which I was studying music as a structure, listening to artists I’m inspired by and breaking down the structure of their songs to formulate what songwriters are doing and why.”

Spirit Moves will be available via all digital retailers and 12-inch vinyl. Wild Rompit will host a CD-release show at Kung Fu Necktie in Philadelphia August 29.

For more information about Wild Rompit, visit the band's official website and Facebook page.

Spirit Moves Track Listing:

01. We Savages

02. For The Night, For Our Life

03. Average Heart

04. Lost

05. Right Coast Blues

06. Spirit Moves

07. Last of The Cursed Ones

08. Sticks and Stones

09. Howlin’

10. We’ll Be Ok

Wild Rompit Tour Dates:

8/29Kung Fu Necktie – CD RELEASE SHOWPhiladelphia, PA

8/30Spike HillBrooklyn, NY