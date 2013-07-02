Exclusive Song Premiere: The Young Things — "Party Dress"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Party Dress," a new song by New York City rockers the Young Things.

The song is a non-album B-side from the sessions from their just-released debut album, Hello Love//Goodbye Sexual, which came out June 4 via Battle Worldwide (Frenchkiss Label Group).

With soaring guitars and vintage melodies (skillfully infused with just a hint of whiskey), "Party Dress," is a potent mix of party-ready rock that screams with the spit and grit of their hometown.

