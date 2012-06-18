Exclusive Video: The Atlas Moth Interviewed at Scion Label Showcase

In continuing their support of the heavy metal underground, Scion AV filmed a special performance from Chicago's The Atlas Moth earlier this year during an exclusive label showcase for Profound Lore at The Glass House in Pomona, California.

The segments and the full live album showcase will be available tomorrow, but to get you pumped, we've got an exclusive video interview with the guys from the Atlas Moth, including conversations about their sound, recording process and how some critics manage to "get" them better than even they do. Watch it below, and check back soon for even more from The Atlas Moth and Scion AV.

The Atlas Moth released their latest album, the critically acclaimed An Ache for the Distance, last fall on Profound Lore.