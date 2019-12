Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive clip of City and Colour performing "Paradise" from an upcoming edition of Guitar Center Sessions.

The episode will air 9 p.m. ET/10 p.m. PT this Friday, November 29, on DIRECTV’s Audience Network (Channel 239; check local listings).

For more about City and Colour, visit cityandcolour.com. For more about Guitar Center Sessions, visit sessions.guitarcenter.com.