Exclusive Video Premiere: Hymn for Her —"Glistening Cowgirl"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Glistening Cowgirl," the new music video by Hymn for Her.

The song is from the band's latest album, Smokin Flames, which was released earlier this year.

Hymn for Her's Lucy Tight and Wayne Waxing have been busy touring the country and abroad, injecting juiced-up backwoods country blues with a dose of desert rock psychedelia that has been described as “Hell’s Angels meets the Amish.”

They recorded their last album, Hymn for Her Presents ... Lucy and Wayne and the Amairican Stream, in their 1961 Bambi Airstream trailer in various locations from Philadelphia to Malibu during a three-month tour.

For Smokin Flames, the duo went to Detroit to work with Jim Diamond, who mixed The Amairican Stream. In his Ghetto Recorders studio, the former White Stripes producer helped evolve their “stompgrass” sound to something even more heavy and rockin’.

“People wanted what they heard live at shows, and we captured that moment and corked it,” Lucy says.

For more about Hymn for Her, visit hymnforher.com or their Facebook page.