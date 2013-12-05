Exclusive Video Premiere: Scythia —"Bear Claw Tavern"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new music video by Scythia, a band from Vancouver, Canada, that blends power metal and folk metal.

The song, "Bear Claw Tavern," is from their new album, …Of Conquest, which will be released in early 2014.

The album was engineered and produced by Lasse Lammert (Alestorm, Gloryhammer, Svarsot) at LSD Studios in Lubeck, Germany, with co-production by Shaun Thingvold (Strapping Young Lad, Lamb of God, Fear Factory).

The video, which is hilarious, features somewhere in the ballpark of 20 actors, all dressed in medieval and/or viking garb, carousing in a tavern and getting into, well, let's call it mischief. The video also features a long white beard, a gigantic stomach or two and some fine shredding.

