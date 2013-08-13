Exclusive Video Premiere: We Butter The Bread With Butter —"Meine Brille"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Meine Brille," the new music video by Germany's We Butter The Bread With Butter.

The song is from the band's new album, Goldkinder, which was released today, August 13. Goldkinder is the quartet's third full-length and their first official physical release in the US.

Boasting mixing assistance from Stefan Glaumann (Rammstein, Apocalyptica) and produced by the band themselves, the new WBTBWB material takes their distinct sound — a mix of heavy rock with elements of metal and electro-pop — to new heights.

Underscoring the band’s drive for growth in the three years between 2010’s Der Tag an dem die Welt unterging and Goldkinder, guitarist Marcel Neumann says, “We had about 80 songs recorded during this time. However, we kept throwing away recordings and starting over again until we felt we created something totally new.”

While Neumann admits the band might shock fans who loved the pure aggression of Der Tag, he says, “It makes us sad to see every band trying to copy themselves or others.”

Purchase Goldkinderbundle packages here.

Currently in the midst of a European tour (including a string of dates with Trivium), We Butter The Bread With Butter will embark on their first US tour with support from Incredible Me (Artery Foundation). Confirmed dates appear below the video.

For more about the band, visit their official website.

We Butter The Bread With Butter North American Tour Dates (More TBA):